Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people are dead and 30 were hospitalized after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell said that about 100,000 pounds of a mixture that included primarily acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at its La Porte Complex.

The company said that the “all clear” was given early Wednesday, and that the leak had been isolated and contained.

The company said air monitoring hasn’t shown “actionable levels” and that the monitoring continues.

The company said Wednesday afternoon that 27 of the 30 taken to hospitals had been released.