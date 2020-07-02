Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronovirus

National

by: JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state.

The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May.

He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks.

His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

Thursday’s order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive” coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories