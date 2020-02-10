1  of  3
Texas toddler reacts to first snow with ‘Let It Go’

TEXAS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas got nearly 8 inches last week.

It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially for 2-year-old Madelyn, who got to see it for the first time.

The 2-year old’s mother, Kristi, posted the video to Facebook on February 5. She wrote, “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit, Madelyn belted out an impassioned rendition of “Let It Go.”

We know Elsa would be so proud!

As of Monday morning, the video had received over 46 million views!

Madelyn’s mother said she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

