AP – Church’s Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, first introduced Smokehouse Chicken to its menus six years ago, and now, after several years of modifying the recipe to showcase its flavor versatility, the Original Smokehouse Chicken is available again for a limited time.

Church’s Chicken Smokehouse Chicken Meal (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing inspiration from the Texas-style barbeque he experienced during a trip to the Texas BBQ Trail between San Antonio and Austin, Church’s Chicken® Chef Kevin Houston created this bold recipe with a full sensory experience in mind. When guests order Original Smokehouse Chicken, they receive a half chicken that’s marinated in a flavorful, smoky marinade before being fried and served with a coating of smoky glaze, artfully combining sweet and savory notes.

“I was so excited to dive back into our delicious Original Smokehouse Chicken recipe and bring it back to our restaurants just in time for summer,” said Houston. “Exploring other flavor variations – such as last year’s Bourbon Black Pepper – and showcasing our innovation always pleases our guests, but I know fans will be thrilled to hear the Original Smokehouse Chicken is back on the menu once again.”

The combo meal, including the Original Smokehouse Chicken, creamy mashed potatoes, a fluffy Honey-Butter Biscuit™, and drink starts at $6. For anyone craving something sweet after finishing the savory meal, Church’s is featuring a delightful peach cobbler built on a Honey-Butter Biscuit™.

The Original Smokehouse Chicken is available starting May 26 at Church’s Chicken® restaurants.

