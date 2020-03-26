1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Thief steals from store after convincing clerk he worked there

National

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WSPA) – Police in Oklahoma are looking for a thief who they say convinced a convenience store clerk that he was there to take over her shift.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect was wearing a shirt with the store’s logo on it.

Once behind the register, police said he continued to check out customers for several minutes before locking the door and stealing all the money, cigars, and lottery tickets.

Oklahoma City police released pictures of the suspect who they said has not yet been captured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store