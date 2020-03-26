Thief steals from store after convincing clerk he worked there

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WSPA) – Police in Oklahoma are looking for a thief who they say convinced a convenience store clerk that he was there to take over her shift.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect was wearing a shirt with the store’s logo on it.

Once behind the register, police said he continued to check out customers for several minutes before locking the door and stealing all the money, cigars, and lottery tickets.

Oklahoma City police released pictures of the suspect who they said has not yet been captured.