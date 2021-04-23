Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches as crash recovery continues

National

by: Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Tiger Woods posted a photo on Instagram on Friday showing himself on crutches.

It’s the first photo he’s posted since his car crash on Feb. 23. The picture, taken at one of his golf courses, also shows his dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods said in the caption.

Woods was driving an SUV when he hit a raised median on a steep road just outside of Los Angeles. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the golfer was driving at speeds unsafe for road conditions. He said Woods showed no signs of impairment.

Woods was not cited for the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store