Top 10 Beaches in the USA for 2022: Dr. Beach

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — A research scientist colloquially known as “Dr. Beach” has announced his annual list of top seashores in the country. Three locations in the Carolinas appeared on this year’s list, which ranks the top spots out of more than 650 public beaches using 50 criteria like water temperature, sand granules and cleanliness.

North Carolina’s Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach, located in the Outer Banks, is this year’s best, according to the list published Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman, a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University

“Ocracoke is an idyllic island far off the North Carolina mainland with the pristine beach being part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore,” he wrote in a press release.

“Often called the pearl of the Outer Banks, the village of Ocracoke is characterized by delightful inns, the iconic 1823 lighthouse, a legendary herd of once wild ponies and a serene British cemetery; it is also the destination of choice for pirate lovers, being the stomping grounds of Blackbeard,” he wrote in a press release.

“This is my favorite getaway island, boasting of 16 miles of undeveloped beach and American beach grass-covered sand dunes. The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry is now operating, making it a car-free way to explore the area; I enjoy riding a bicycle or renting a golf cart. Families will enjoy the early summer when the waves are smaller with the surfers catching the swell waves later in the season,” he wrote in a press release.