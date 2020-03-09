Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Metro police have arrested a man who was staying at an emergency shelter for tornado victims after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted two women who were also staying at the shelter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two victims were sleeping in cots at the Centennial Sportsplex shelter next to 45-year-old Cory Sullivan. Police said he tried to befriend the victims first by buying them food.