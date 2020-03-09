Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 06: Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2020 in New York City. Stocks fell for a second day as investors seek refuge in government bonds as the worry Covid-19 spreads. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears.

Trading halted on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes after S&P 500 falls 7%.

