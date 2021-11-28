Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, blocking roads and slightly injuring two crew members.

Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram late Saturday.

They were part of a 88-car train. Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern says two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

Crews are working to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track. Hiram police say some streets in the area could be closed through Monday.

Norfolk Southern says it’s investigating the cause of the derailment.

