Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

(WSPA) – Tropical Storm Hanna has now formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is located about 385 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall sometime Saturday along the south Texas coast. There is a chance that the storm could become a weak hurricane before moving on shore, according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast.

Hanna is the earliest ever ‘H’ storm to form in the Atlantic. The previous record was set in 2005 when Harvey formed on August 3rd.