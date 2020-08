MIAMI (WSPA) – Tropical Storm Kyle has formed nearly 200 miles off of the Mid-Atlantic coast.

The storm, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, is expected to move quickly away from land of the next few days.

Kyle was located around 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City as of 5:00 p.m.

Kyle is the earliest K-named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The previous record holder was Katrina in 2005 which became a named storm on August 24.