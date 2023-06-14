GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two red panda cubs have been born at the Greensboro Science Center.

On May 26, mother Usha and father Tai welcomed into the world two babies, one male and one female, their second litter after Ravi who is nearing his first birthday.

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

The Greensboro Science Center announces two newborn red panda cubs. (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

“We were excited to once again receive a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda SSP program and were especially pleased to have twins this year instead of a single cub!” said GSC Vice-President of Animal Care and Welfare Jessica Hoffman.

After noticing some concerning behaviors from Usha, GSC staff took the cubs for hand-rearing.

“We know they are in good hands with our talented animal care team!” Hoffman said.

GSC has turned the Shearer Animal Hospital surgery room into a nursery, and that’s where the cubs are being kept. Guests will be able to see the cubs and watch feedings through the surgery window. Feeding times are subject to change but are currently scheduled for 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“I feel like the panda team is more comfortable across the board taking care of the cubs since this is our second time around,” Red Panda Lead Keeper Kelly Rauch said. “We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together. Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone.”

Rauch says their personalities are already starting to shine through.

“The male is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while the female is independent and has a lot to say,” Rauch said.

The two newborns who have not yet been named have one older brother, Ravi, who was born on June 20, 2022. He was the GSC’s first successful red panda birth.