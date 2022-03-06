ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is set to give the keynote address at Emory University’s commencement ceremony.

During the May 9 ceremony on the Emory Quadrangle, the actor and director is also set to receive an honorary doctor of letters degree.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Perry founded Tyler Perry studios in Atlanta in 2006.

That same year he founded the Perry Foundation, which aims to help economically disadvantaged people improve their quality of life.

The commencement, a ticketed event for 2022 graduates and their guests, also will be livestreamed.