U.S. Postal Service warns shoppers of shipping deadlines ahead of Christmas Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — With only a few days left until Christmas Day, last minute shoppers who plan to make a mad dash to find the perfect gift online may need to start earlier.

Officials at the United States Postal Service (USPS) are warning people to keep a few quickly approaching shipping deadlines in mind. The USPS is expecting to transport more than 950 million packages this holiday season.

If you still have online shopping to complete, packages to send or receive, here’s a few deadlines to ensure they land on the doorstep by Christmas day:

December 10th: “Operation Santa” lists must be mailed.

December 15: USPS retail ground service.

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 18: Priority Mail.

December 23: Priority Mail Express.

If you’re planning to visit any USPS retail locations, there could be long lines but there are ways to speed up the process.

“You can do 80 precent of your transactions online, request a package pick-up, and drop the item off at the post office in your local community — where they can bypass that line. We also have our self service kiosk machines that are at some of our locations that can help you get the postage for those items,” Nikki Johnson, USPS spokesperson, said.

To see the full list of deadlines, click here.

