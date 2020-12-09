Underground Southern California party ends in 158 arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County deputies arrested nearly 160 people who were attending an illegal house party in Palmdale, California.

Many of the partygoers were not wearing masks and could ultimately be part of a coronavirus “super-spreader event” amid surging cases statewide.

The sheriff’s raid was announced Tuesday and resulted in the arrests of 158 people between 16 and 22 years old.

It was not immediately clear what charges they face, though authorities found six weapons at the home and were able to rescue a human trafficking victim.

The party had been advertised on Instagram as “Project Wet ND’ Wild.”

Every partygoer faces misdemeanor offenses of trespassing and violating the pandemic health order.