UPDATE: Trump campaign to ask for recount in two Wisconsin counties

US President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown November 12, 2019, in New York, New York. – European stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, helped by speculation that US President Donald Trump will postpone a tariffs decision on European-made cars. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY 11/18/2020 10:15 a.m.

(WFRV) – The Trump campaign says it will file a petition for a recount in two heavily Democratic counties in Wisconsin.

According to a Wednesday release, President Donald Trump’s campaign will file for a petition, “citing illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented.”

The campaign says “these two counties were selected because they are the locations of the worst irregularities.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wednesday morning that they have received a $3 million wire transfer from the Trump campaign overnight.

The Trump campaign continues, saying:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission directed Wisconsin municipal clerks to illegally alter incomplete absentee ballots contrary to Wisconsin law. Clerks were instructed that they could rely on their own “personal knowledge,” or unspecified “lists or databases at his or her disposal” to add in missing information on returned absentee ballots. Under Wisconsin law, incomplete absentee ballots may not be counted.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way. Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements. We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted,” says Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign. “We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country.”

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden won Milwaukee County by about 183,000 votes and Dane County by about 182,000 votes.

The campaign says they will file for the petition on Wednesday. A request for a recount must be submitted by 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 11/18/2020 9:49 a.m.

(WFRV) – The Trump campaign will request a recount of ballots in Wisconsin, according to a report.

Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts says President Donald Trump’s campaign will ask for “a partial recount in several counties.”

BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump Campaign will be filing for a recount in the state of Wisconsin today — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

UPDATE TO BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump WI recount request will NOT be statewide – it will be a PARTIAL recount in several key counties. No word on WHICH counties yet. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to request the recount.

Earlier this week, estimates from the Wisconsin Elections Commission showed a statewide recount could cost $7.9 million.

There is no word yet which counties the Trump campaign will request a recount in or what the cost of those recounts would be.

Dean Knudson, a Wisconsin Elections Commissioner tweeted Wednesday morning, saying Trump’s campaign paid $3 million overnight.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed they received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.

“No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today,” the commission says.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

On November 4, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

According to AP, Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Milwaukee, Door, Dane, Sauk, and Portage counties are among the 14 counties that Biden won, according to AP.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scheduled to hold a briefing this evening.