NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has unveiled a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world’s most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company unveiled the tiny delivery vehicles Tuesday in New York City.

It said a trial run is focused on the city and several places in Europe.

The slimmed-down vehicles look familiar enough with the company’s gold-colored logo and accompanying stripe on a dark brown background.

But the “eQuad” — as the company calls it — garnered amusement from passersby.

The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.