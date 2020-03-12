US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak

National

by: ALAN FRAM Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo the U.S. Capitol building is illuminated by the rising sun on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FIle)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress will be shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. 

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings. 

The statement said officials were acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

The officials said they’re acting on the advice of District of Columbia health officials and of Congress’ own doctors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store