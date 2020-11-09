US hits 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a person jogs past a sign encouraging social distancing, in St. Louis. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Monday, Nov. 9 that unless the surge in COVID-19 cases turns around, the county will be forced to enact new restrictions starting next week. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

