PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a U.S. marshal has been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that the officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wrote on Twitter that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the marshal was helping arrest a 19-year-old suspect wanted for murder.

Authorities have not said who shot the marshal, identified the officer or whether any police on the scene fired.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.