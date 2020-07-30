USPS unveils 5 new Forever Stamps for holiday season

(CNN Newsource/WSPA) – The postal service is starting off the holiday season a little early.

USPA has unveiled five new forever stamps for the 2020 holiday season.

(Source: USPS)

The Christmas stamp features the 18th century painting of Our Lady of Guápulo, where a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at baby Christ in her arms.

(Source: USPS)

There’s also a collection of winter scenes, which includes 10 photographs of snowy landscapes.

(Source: USPS)

If you want a more whimsical stamp, there’s the Holiday Delights, which blends modern graphics and the traditional red, green and white color scheme.

(Source: USPS)

There’s also a new Hanukkah stamp, which shows the lighting of the nine-branched Hanukkah menorah on the last evening of the holiday. All eight of the Hanukkah candles have been lit, and the child is reaching up to replace the shamash, the helper candle used to light the others in the menorah.

(Source: USPS)

The Kwanzaa stamp features the face of a woman in profile with her eyes closed. Her contemplative demeanor signifies the ways in which observers of Kwanzaa reflect on the seven founding principles, the Nguzo Saba, and their role in everyday life, according to Forever Stamp. A kinara (candleholder) with the seven lit candles (mishumaa saba) sits in front of her.

USPS said these images could change prior to printing.

Issue dates will be announced as the season gets closer.

For more information, click here.