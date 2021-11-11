Utah doctor accused of lying for Denali helicopter rescue

National

by: MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America’s tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, on Aug. 26, 2016. A Utah doctor is accused of lying to get a high-elevation helicopter to rescue him off the tallest mountain in North America and then destroying evidence. Dr. Jason Lance, who is a radiologist in Ogden, Utah, faces three misdemeanors, interfering with and violating the order of a government employee and for filing a false report from his May 2021, attempt to summit Denali, located about 180 miles north of Anchorage. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Utah doctor is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a helicopter rescue off Denali last spring.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Alaska has charged Dr. Jason Lance of Ogden, Utah, with interfering with and violating the order of a government employee and for filing a false report.

He is accused of lying about climbers in his party being in medical shock and suffering from early hypothermia in order to get a high-altitude helicopter to retrieve them.

He’s also accused of violating a direct order and deleting messages from a satellite communication device before handing it over to a ranger.

His virtual arraignment is set for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

