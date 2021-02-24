Vaccinated for virus, Jimmy Carter and wife back in church

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Nearly a year into the pandemic, Carter and his wife have returned to one of their favorite things: church. Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Ga., announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the 96-year-old Carter and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Now that former President Jimmy Carter and his wife are vaccinated against COVID-19, they have been able to return to worshipping at their beloved church.

Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Georgia, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the 96-year-old Carter and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person.

Jimmy Carter hasn’t resumed teaching his Sunday school class, which once drew thousands of visitors annually.

But video from last Sunday’s service shows both of the Carters sitting in their customary spots and wearing masks.

Pastor Tony Lowden announced from the pulpit that both have received vaccinations to guard against the virus.

