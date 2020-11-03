Vandals spray paint WWI Memorial with anti-voting message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The WWI Memorial has been marked with anti-voting spray paint the morning of Election Day, Nov. 3.

Police were at the site of the incident as workers covered up the message with blue tarp. Officers have since left.

“DON’T VOTE!” the graffiti states. “FIGHT FOR REVOLUTION.”

The spray paint also includes a picture of a hammer and sickle. The symbol most commonly refers to communism, first adopted in the Russian Revolution.

Officials with the National WWI Museum responded with a statement on Twitter, saying they “condemn this attempt at voter intimidation.”

“Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend,” the tweet states.

The museum is a polling place for the General Election today.

This election is expected to yield one of the biggest voter turnouts in history.