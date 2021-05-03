Venezuelan man killed in single-vehicle crash on Spur in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers confirmed one person died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Spur.
Rangers responded at 3:06 a.m. to a reported crash on the Spur near Caney Creek Road. Gian Montano Spagnolo, 25, of Venezuela, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a park release, Spagnolo was traveling south on the Spur when he lost control of the car and veered off the roadway, striking multiple trees.
Spagnolo was the only occupant of the vehicle, and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Spagnolo had been living and working in Sevier County.