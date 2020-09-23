Vice President’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

National

by: AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane sits on the ground Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. The plane struck a bird upon takeoff causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said. Pence was returning to Washington from an afternoon campaign event in nearby Gilford, N.H. A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

