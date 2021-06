VIDEO: 4 dead, 1 in critical condition in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser. Officials with APD report four people died in the crash, two men and two women. One person is reportedly in critical unstable condition and was sent to the hospital. Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

Authorities say a catastrophic error occurred while in the air and the basket detached from the balloon. The basket hit power lines and PNM officials confirmed over 13,000 customers were without power. Power was restored after 11:00 a.m.

NMSP is investigating a hot air balloon crash with multiple fatalities near Unser and Central in Albuquerque. Traffic is shutdown, avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Details are limited, more when available. pic.twitter.com/DcZvXGTCu2 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 26, 2021

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.