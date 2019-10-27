VIDEO: Pickup truck crashes into gas station, driver pulls off license plate and runs

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WSPA/CBS Newspath) – Police in Michigan arrested a man after they say he crashed into a gas station, removed his license plate, and ran from the scene.

According to WXYZ-TV, the crash happened at a BP station on Ortonville Road early Thursday morning.

The suspect, William David Edmonds, purchased beer, opened one, and got into his vehicle, according to the police report.

The suspect told police that he was trying to speed around the gas pump to give his new tires a spin when he hit a curb and lost control, crashing into the store. He also admitted to police that he had been drinking.

Video of the crash released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office show the pickup truck crashing into the store and the driver pulling the license plate off of the truck before running.

The suspect was charged with reckless leaving the scene of an accident.