Video shows man forcing himself through Wendy’s drive-thru window in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a fast-food restaurant by forcing himself through the drive-thru window.

The incident, which happened at a Wendy’s in Tampa last week, was captured on surveillance video released this week by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 26-year-old Kelvin Barnes pulled up to the drive-thru window at the restaurant around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2 with unknown passengers. Employees told deputies that while placing an order, the group started acting belligerent.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Deputies said Barnes approached the front of the restaurant but was met by an employee who later told law enforcement that Barnes had threatened to start a physical fight. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barnes then walked back to the drive-thru window and forced his upper body through.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows Barnes grabbing cups and straws off the counter and throwing them to the floor. Deputies say he then grabbed the cash drawer but dropped it when employees approached him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Barnes drove away in a gray 2020 Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 2V72W7.

“We have clear surveillance video of this suspect and are asking everyone to take a good look and call us if they know where Kelvin Barnes is hiding,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He didn’t get away with any money, but the damage and hostility this restaurant and its employees faced is unacceptable and we will make sure Barnes learns his lesson.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barnes was driving a rental car. The rental company said it is filing a failure-to-return report with the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

Deputies said Barnes has a Georgia driver’s license and no known local address. He is facing burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.