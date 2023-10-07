CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit the College of Charleston next week as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” the college confirmed to News 2.

The event will take place at the Sottile Theatre at 1:00 p.m. and information about tickets will be announced soon.

College of Charleston students will have the opportunity to ask questions of the vice president.

“The College of Charleston is honored to host Vice President Harris on campus,” said Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston. “Vice President Harris’ visit to our university is a wonderful opportunity for our students to hear and see a world leader up close and provides them a chance to share their thoughts on policies important to them. We thank the White House for selecting the College of Charleston as part of its engagement initiative.”

VP Harris embarked on a month-long college tour throughout the country last month, with a goal to mobilize students and young people in the “fight for their rights,” according to the White House.

After making initial stops at several colleges and universities last month, Harris and her team announced a series of additional tour locations which included the College of Charleston on Wednesday, October 11.

Harris will tour the school and meet with faculty and students.

The tour has focused on discussions around reproductive freedom, common sense gun safety laws, climate action, voting rights LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.