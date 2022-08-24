#UPDATE | August 24, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a Murder suspect.

32-year-old Cornell Thomas is wanted for the Murder of Cynthia Wright on August 23rd.

The incident happened at Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center on 5th street in Augusta.

Police say Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is being sought on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you know anything about this crime or of Thomas’ whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1020.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.

Crime scene tape can be seen around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center in downtown Augusta.

Deputies located 43-year-old Cynthia Wright who was shot at least one time. Wright was a security officer at the facility, and robbery is not considered a factor in the shooting.

At this time no suspects are in custody.

This marks the third homicide in Richmond County in four days.

This is a developing story.