(WSPA) – Two astronauts conducted a spacewalk Friday to prepare for the future installation of new solar arrays on the International Space Station.

The spacewalk began around 9:15 a.m. and was expected to last around six and a half hours.

NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will spend time preparing cables for the installation of solar arrays.

The two will also retrieve S-band antenna equipment to bring inside the station for refurbishment.

Four new solar arrays have been installed so far with two additional arrays to be installed once they arrive on a future SpaceX resupply mission.