WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence to address cadets at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Vice President Mike Pence will address cadets at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington Thursday afternoon.

“VMI is fortunate to be able to attract such prominent speakers to provide our Corps of Cadets an opportunity to learn from their leadership,” said Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, VMI superintendent. “Both Vice President Pence and, VMI’s own, Secretary McCarthy have many experiences upon which to draw in imparting their wisdom and contributing to our mission of forming citizen soldiers. We are grateful for their willingness to visit with us.”

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, a VMI grad, will accompany the Vice President to Lexington.

WFXR News has a reporter on post and we will livestream the Vice President’s speech here on WFXRtv.com and on the WFXR News app when it begins shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Latest Stories