WATCH: Man steals excavator, tries to hit officers with the bucket

National

by: Dom McAndrew,

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after Madera Police say he stole an excavator from a construction job site and attempted to strike officers with the attached bucket.

According to police, 33-year-old Hugo Berrera was driving the excavator westbound on Avenue 14 when officers arrived.

Berrera refused to leave the vehicle and attempted to fend off officers with the excavator bucket.

Officers were eventually able to get the cabin open and Barrera surrounded. He was later booked into Madera County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store