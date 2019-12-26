WATCH: Police rookies get tased while singing carols

(CNN Newsource) – This is one way to go Christmas caroling!

Some rookies with an Arkansas Police Department tased each other while singing songs of the season like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

It was part of their training in order to be armed with tasers.

Many law enforcement officers must have the weapon tested on them before they can carry it.

It’s a painful practice — meant to give them insight into what tasers do to suspects.

This goes without saying, but don’t try this at home.