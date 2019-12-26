WATCH: Police rookies get tased while singing carols

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – This is one way to go Christmas caroling!

Some rookies with an Arkansas Police Department tased each other while singing songs of the season like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

It was part of their training in order to be armed with tasers.

Many law enforcement officers must have the weapon tested on them before they can carry it.

It’s a painful practice — meant to give them insight into what tasers do to suspects.

This goes without saying, but don’t try this at home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store