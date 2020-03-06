1  of  2
White Claw introduces 3 new flavors

National

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Social media is serious about its White Claw!

After getting more than 70,000 requests on social media, the seltzer brand is adding three new flavors to its lineup — lemon, watermelon and tangerine.

The seltzer, which is produced by Mark Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded last summer when memes began circulating on social media.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage industry in the United States, but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.

