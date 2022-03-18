UPDATE 10 a.m. — A woman is dead and another person is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment on Ellicott Square Friday morning, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Chapman, Sheriff of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies responded to a domestic-violence situation just after 4 a.m. Friday morning when things escalated quickly. While at the home, there were multiple children inside at the time.

“Escalated quickly, officers did the right protocol but it’s always tragic to lose a life,” said Chapman.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. Soon after, another woman came through the doorway with a knife in hand. Multiple officers shot her as she came at them. She was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The stabbing victim is recovering at a local hospital. The children were in side of a back room in the apartment and were not hurt as a part of the incident.

Virginia State Police and LCSO are continuing to investigate the incident.

