Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Woman throws boxes of shoes at worker after asked to wear face mask, leaves wallet behind

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at an Oklahoma City store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.

Video shows the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store. However, the woman left her wallet behind.

Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories