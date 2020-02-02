Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site in KY

National

A Boeing 767, an Amazon.com “Prime Air” cargo plane is parked on display Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in a Boeing hangar in Seattle. Amazon unveiled its first branded cargo plane Thursday, one of 40 jetliners that will make up Amazon’s own air transportation network of 40 Boeing jets leased from Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Air Transport Services Group Inc., which will operate the air cargo network. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky.

WXIX-TV reports the workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The airport says the Boone County coroner’s office confirmed the fatality.

Details about the accident are unavailable and it remains under investigation.

The construction worker was identified as 46-year-old Loren Shoemake.

Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.

