Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site in KY

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky.
WXIX-TV reports the workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The airport says the Boone County coroner’s office confirmed the fatality.
Details about the accident are unavailable and it remains under investigation.
The construction worker was identified as 46-year-old Loren Shoemake.
Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.