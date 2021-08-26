NationalDogDay: Spartanburg shelter over capacity, nearly 500 adoptable pets

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- National Dog Day is a time to celebrate our furry family, but Spartanburg Humane Society said there are still hundreds of dogs searching for their fur-ever homes right here in the Upstate.

As of Thursday, more than 500 pets, most of them dogs, are sheltered at the Spartanburg Humane Society that are up for adoption or eligible for fostering.

Many of the dogs were unwanted or abandoned by their owners and left in the hands of staff and volunteers here at the humane society.

According to CEO Angel Cox, over the past year the amount of pets flooding in and out of their doors has been steady but right now their kennels are filled well over capacity — with over 530 pets at the shelter and a waitlist of more than 50 dogs.

Cox said while there are several breeds of dogs that pass through the shelter, the most frequent breed they see are pit bulls and other larger dogs.

The humane society hopes that people take the time to not only love on their own pets but also consider those without families.

“There’s a lot of things that you can do besides donating money there are a lot of cleaning products that we need but also just donating newspaper and paper towels. We use so much paper towel. Any of those that you can donate would make a huge difference,”

If you would like to become a volunteer, or adopt or foster a pet click here.