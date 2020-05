CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WSPA) – Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said the base has been placed on lockdown due to an active shooter near their North Gate.

The base said naval security forces at the base responded to an active shooter at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooter has been neutralized.

The gates will remain closed while NCIS and local law enforcement crews investigate the scene.