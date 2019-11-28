Navy cancels review for SEALs after firing of Navy secretary

FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. The war crimes case against the Navy SEAL not only cost the Navy secretary his job. It dragged an elite military force whose ethos calls for its warriors to be quiet professionals into a very public and divisive political firestorm. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has cancelled a peer-review process for three Navy SEAL officers who supervised a fourth SEAL convicted of posing with a dead teenage prisoner in Iraq.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Wednesday the case was becoming a distraction.

Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was accused in a war crimes case that drew President Donald Trump’s attention and led to the firing of the Navy secretary.

Gallagher and the three SEALs were notified last week that a board of peers would determine if they should remain SEALs.

Trump then ordered the Navy to allow Gallagher to retire as a SEAL with his full rank intact. That led to Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer’s firing over his handling of the matter.

Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.