Navy veterans celebrate 72 years of marriage

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:42 AM EST

DODDRIDGE Co., W.Va (WSPA) -- Veterans Day has a doubly special meaning for a West Virginia couple. 

Bill and Thelma Swisher wed in 1946 after serving together during World War II, WDTV reports.
The Navy veterans are still happily married. 

“...They’ve been wonderful or else I wouldn’t still be here,” Thelma said of the more than 70 years the couple has shared. 

Two of their children followed in their footsteps.

One son served in Vietnam and another was stationed in Kuwait. 

