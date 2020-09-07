NBA fines Clippers’ Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of ref

Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley (21) reacts to a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Beverley was ejected from the game. The Nuggets won 110-101. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

The incident took place with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers.

Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.

He then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail.