NBA fines Clippers’ Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of ref

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
The incident took place with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers.
Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.
He then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail.