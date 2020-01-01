David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77

News

by: BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

Posted: / Updated:
David Stern NBA Commissioner

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

