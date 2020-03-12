NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, the Golden State Warriors championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night, March 12, 2020, in the first NBA game without fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is suspending the season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

