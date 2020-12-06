NC 16-year-old shot in face, Sheriff’s Office says

News

by: FOX 46

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 16-year-old was shot in the face in Chester County on Saturday.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning shots fired call from the area of the 500 block of Pinckney Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 16-year-old male had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte. His condition is currently unknown.

An investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired at the residence from outside.

The investigation is ongoing, and we ask that anyone with information call our non-emergency number at (803) 385-5433.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories