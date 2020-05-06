NC Air National Guard conducting C-17 flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline heroes on Thurs.

(WSPA)- The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard is conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of several cities, hospitals and food banks in North Carolina on Thursday.

According to a news release, the flyover is part of Operation: American Resolve, and is aimed at demonstrating the Department of Air Force’s readiness during COVID-19 response, as well as saluting frontline workers.

The C-17 will leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 a.m. and will travel to the following locations:

Asheville – 10:50 a.m.

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro- Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02 a.m.

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Development Center

Hickory, NC – 11:07 a.m.

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12 a.m.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem -11:21 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30 a.m.

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill- 11:39 a.m.

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham -11:42 a.m.

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46 a.m.

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh – 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12 p.m.

Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15 p.m.

Longleaf Neuro – Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21 p.m.

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston – 12:28 p.m.

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville- 12:35 p.m.

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48 p.m.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25 p.m.