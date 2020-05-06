NC Air National Guard conducting C-17 flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline heroes on Thurs.

(WSPA)- The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard is conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of several cities, hospitals and food banks in North Carolina on Thursday.
According to a news release, the flyover is part of Operation: American Resolve, and is aimed at demonstrating the Department of Air Force’s readiness during COVID-19 response, as well as saluting frontline workers.
The C-17 will leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 a.m. and will travel to the following locations:
Asheville – 10:50 a.m.
- Mission Hospital
- Manna Food Bank
- Black Mountain Neuro- Medical Treatment Center
- J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02 a.m.
- Broughton Hospital
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center
Hickory, NC – 11:07 a.m.
- Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12 a.m.
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem -11:21 a.m.
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- Bowman Gray Campus
- Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30 a.m.
- High Point Regional – 11:25
- Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
- Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill- 11:39 a.m.
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham -11:42 a.m.
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46 a.m.
- Central Regional Hospital
- Murdoch Developmental Center
- R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh – 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
- NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
- Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
- Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12 p.m.
Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.
- Cherry Hospital
- O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15 p.m.
- Longleaf Neuro – Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21 p.m.
- Vidant Medical Center
- Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
- Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston – 12:28 p.m.
- Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville- 12:35 p.m.
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48 p.m.
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25 p.m.
- Harris Teeter Distribution Center- 1:21 p.m.
- Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25 p.m.
- Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25 p.m.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27 p.m.