NC Air National Guard conducting C-17 flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline heroes on Thurs.

(WSPA)- The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard is conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of several cities, hospitals and food banks in North Carolina on Thursday.

According to a news release, the flyover is part of Operation: American Resolve, and is aimed at demonstrating the Department of Air Force’s readiness during COVID-19 response, as well as saluting frontline workers.

The C-17 will leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 a.m. and will travel to the following locations:

Asheville – 10:50 a.m.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Manna Food Bank
  • Black Mountain Neuro- Medical Treatment Center
  • J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02 a.m.

  • Broughton Hospital
  • J. Iverson Riddle Development Center

Hickory, NC – 11:07 a.m.

  • Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12 a.m.

  • Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem -11:21 a.m.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
  • Bowman Gray Campus
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30 a.m.

  • High Point Regional – 11:25
  • Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
  • Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill- 11:39 a.m.

  • UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham -11:42 a.m.

  • Durham VA Medical Center
  • Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46 a.m.

  • Central Regional Hospital
  • Murdoch Developmental Center
  • R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh – 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
  • NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
  • Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
  • Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
  • Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12 p.m.

Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.

  • Cherry Hospital
  • O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15 p.m.

  • Longleaf Neuro – Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21 p.m.

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
  • Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston – 12:28 p.m.

  • Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville- 12:35 p.m.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48 p.m.

  • New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25 p.m.

  • Harris Teeter Distribution Center- 1:21 p.m.
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25 p.m.
  • Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25 p.m.
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27 p.m.

