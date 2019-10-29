NC assistant principal pleads guilty to having sex with student

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — An assistant principal at a North Carolina school has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from accusations that she was having sex with a student earlier this year.

District Attorney Locke Bell confirmed that 34-year-old Lisa Renee Rothwell pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of felony sexual activity with a student. She received a suspended sentence of 10 to 21 months, and she will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Rothwell was initially charged with six felony counts of sex offense with a student.

According to The Gaston Gazette, arrest warrants filed earlier this month accused Rothwell of having sexual intercourse and oral sex with a student six times between April and July.

Rothwell was an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School in Belmont.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories