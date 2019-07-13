NC authorities investigating after photo appears to show puppy tied to bricks

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Law enforcement officials are investigating after a photo shows a dog that appears to be tied to bricks in Rowan County.

The photos, posted to social media, were taken at a convenience store parking lot in Rockwell. They show a man walking with a puppy that appears to be dragging bricks.

The Rockwell Police Department and Rowan Animal Services are investigating and looking into the pictures.

Authorities say no charges have been filed and no further information was released.